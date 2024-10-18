Man arrested after police seize approximately £150,000 worth of suspected drugs in Belfast
The Interceptor Team stopped a vehicle in the Dargan Road area of Belfast and during a search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of Class B controlled drugs which were concealed within food products.
The man is currently in custody in Musgrave Police Station being interviewed by Detectives from Organised Crime Unit in relation to drug supply offences.
Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Today’s arrest is as a result the collective efforts of a variety of teams within the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We are committed to tackling the activities of individuals involved with organised criminal gangs.
“People should be aware if they undertake such criminal activities, they can expect to be arrested and dealt with in a robust manner.
“I have no doubt these drugs would have made their way into the hands of other criminals. The supply of such drugs only fuels other criminality and organised criminal gangs attempts to exert control over the community they live within.”
