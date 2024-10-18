Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch, assisted by officers from the Interceptor Team have arrested a 69-year-old man and seized approximately £150,000 worth of suspected drugs during the stop and search of a vehicle in Belfast on Friday (October 18).

The Interceptor Team stopped a vehicle in the Dargan Road area of Belfast and during a search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of Class B controlled drugs which were concealed within food products.

The man is currently in custody in Musgrave Police Station being interviewed by Detectives from Organised Crime Unit in relation to drug supply offences.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Today’s arrest is as a result the collective efforts of a variety of teams within the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We are committed to tackling the activities of individuals involved with organised criminal gangs.

“People should be aware if they undertake such criminal activities, they can expect to be arrested and dealt with in a robust manner.