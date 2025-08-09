Police were at the scene of a security alert at Oakfield Gardens in Moy, Co.Tyrone.

An overnight security alert which saw residents evacuated from their homes in Co Tyrone has now ended – with a man in his 30s arrested after “viable devices” were found in a property.

In a statement at 7.13pm on Friday night (August 8), police stated that they were in attendance at the Oakfield Gardens area of Moy, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A number of properties were then evacuated, with a road closure in place from the junction with Killyman Street. Oakfield Close and Oakfield Drive were also closed.

In an update released by the PSNI at 02:36am this morning (August 9), a spokesperson stated that the "public safety operation" would continue through the night and into Saturday.

At the time, a police spokesman said: "We understand the disruption this has caused, especially for those directly impacted. A local sports club is being used as a rest centre.

"Cordons will remain in place overnight and we ask that the public avoids the area. We will keep you updated."

However, in a statement this morning, Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object at a residential property shortly before 4.40pm on Friday, August 8.

“Officers attended the scene, and a public safety operation commenced. Cordons were put in place and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes overnight.

“Ammunition Technical Officers determined that there were a number of viable devices in the property and carried out controlled explosions, before residents were able to return to their homes on Saturday morning.

"There is no further risk to the public, but officers remain in the area this morning as part of our ongoing investigation.

“This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, and we understand the impact of the disruption faced. We are grateful for their support and cooperation as we worked to keep everyone safe.

"One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A number of items have been taken away for further examination and as enquiries are ongoing, we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1138 of 8/8/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said: “This was a difficult and worrying night for residents. Incidents like this should not be a part of society in 2025. However I want to thank those for their vigilance, especially to the Police and Army technical officers who attended the scene.