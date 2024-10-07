Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A 24-year-old man who was killed in Strabane has been identified as Kyle McDermot, according to police carrying out a murder inquiry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr McDermot's death.

Mr McDermot was from the Ballymagorry area.

Detective inspector Hazel Miller said: "Kyle McDermot died following an altercation, which took place on the night of October 6 in the Victoria Road area."

Detectives carrying out a murder investigation following the death of a man in Strabane have named the deceased as Kyle McDermot

Mr McDermot died in the early hours of Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Miller said: "A young man's life has been cut short, and a loving family are now left trying come to terms with their grief. My thoughts are with them at this distressing time."

She added: "Our investigation is still in the early stages, and I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my earlier appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of October 6.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the local community is "totally and utterly devastated" following the news of the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this man's family and friends, my heart goes out to them as they deal with this earth-shattering news," he said.

"I'm sure everyone in the local community will rally around them at this terrible time.

"I commend police for their quick response to this and would urge the public to give them the space they need to carry out their investigation. Anyone with any information should come forward immediately.