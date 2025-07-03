The 5G mast in the Spring Bank industrial estate in west Belfast which was destroyed in a recent arson attack. Picture taken June 8 this year

A man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson following attacks on 5G masts in West Belfast.

It comes after multiple communication towers were damaged after being deliberately set alight in the region.

On Thursday, police said they had arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of a number of counts of arson.

He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

However, police do not currently believe the attacks were the work of a single individual.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: "We continue to keep an open mind and are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

"It is therefore important to reiterate our appeal for the public's assistance.

"We remain of the belief that there are individuals out there who will have knowledge that could assist us in identifying those responsible and stopping these attacks.

"The public should continue to see increased police visibility around the affected areas."

The PSNI said it would continue to engage with stakeholders to protect this "critical infrastructure and prevent future incidents".

It said officers can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 467 of 03/07/25.

A spokeswoman said: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.