Man arrested on suspicion of arson following attacks on 5G masts is released on bail
It comes after multiple communication towers were damaged after being deliberately set alight in the region.
On Thursday, police said they had arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of a number of counts of arson.
He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
However, police do not currently believe the attacks were the work of a single individual.
Detective Inspector McAnee said: "We continue to keep an open mind and are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.
"It is therefore important to reiterate our appeal for the public's assistance.
"We remain of the belief that there are individuals out there who will have knowledge that could assist us in identifying those responsible and stopping these attacks.
"The public should continue to see increased police visibility around the affected areas."
The PSNI said it would continue to engage with stakeholders to protect this "critical infrastructure and prevent future incidents".
It said officers can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 467 of 03/07/25.
A spokeswoman said: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/."
