Man charged following Newtownards security alert which resulted in some residents having to leave their homes

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 31st May 2025, 16:14 BST
The alert in Newtownards on Friday led to some residents having to leave their homes.

Police later said they had discovered a device in the Mill Street area they believe to be viable.

Providing an update, the PSNI said a 42-year-old man had been charged with a threatening communications offence and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.

