Man charged following Newtownards security alert which resulted in some residents having to leave their homes
A man has been charged following a security alert in which a device was discovered in Co Down.
The alert in Newtownards on Friday led to some residents having to leave their homes.
Police later said they had discovered a device in the Mill Street area they believe to be viable.
Providing an update, the PSNI said a 42-year-old man had been charged with a threatening communications offence and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday.
