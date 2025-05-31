A man has been charged following a security alert in which a device was discovered in Co Down

A man has been charged following a security alert in which a device was discovered in Co Down.

The alert in Newtownards on Friday led to some residents having to leave their homes.

Police later said they had discovered a device in the Mill Street area they believe to be viable.

Providing an update, the PSNI said a 42-year-old man had been charged with a threatening communications offence and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.