Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man to court in relation to a number of drugs offences.

The man, who is aged 43, was charged with offences including concealing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs.

The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in the largescale importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on January 31, 2025.