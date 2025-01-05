Man charged to court in relation to a number of drugs offences as part of police investigation into the large importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland
The man, who is aged 43, was charged with offences including concealing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs.
The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in the largescale importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on January 31, 2025.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
