Man charged to court in relation to a number of drugs offences as part of police investigation into the large importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 5th Jan 2025, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man to court in relation to a number of drugs offences.

The man, who is aged 43, was charged with offences including concealing criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs.

The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in the largescale importation of cocaine into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on January 31, 2025.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPolice Service of Northern IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice