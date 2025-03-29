Man charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict GBH in west Belfast

Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:37 GMT
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary and assault in west Belfast have charged a man.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict Grievous Bodily Harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of common assault. He is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 25.

The charges relate to a report, being treated as racially-motivated hate crime, in the John Street area on Thursday, March 27.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

