A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

Police said the man had also been charged with child destruction.

The man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Ms Montgomery, 27, died at her home in Donaghadee in Co Down on Saturday.

Floral tributes have been left outside Ms Montgomery’s home in the Elmfield Walk area.