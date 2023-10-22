News you can trust since 1737
Man critically ill following collision between a car and a tractor outside Larne

A man is critically ill in hospital following a collision between a tractor and a car in Co Antrim.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Three people were taken to hospital following the incident on the A8 outside Larne on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 3pm, just outside Ballynure village.

A police spokesperson said: "A small blue car and tractor were involved in the crash, just outside Ballynure village.

A man is critically ill in hospital following a collision between a tractor and a car outside LarneA man is critically ill in hospital following a collision between a tractor and a car outside Larne
"Three people were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time receiving treatment for serious injuries.

"One man is in a critical condition.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 926 of 21/10/23."

