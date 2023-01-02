Police are investigating

The collision occurred shortly before 6.40am today.

The PSNI did not provide any other details about the man who lost his life.

The Old Dublin Road remains closed at this time as police enquiries continue and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Detective Sergeant Green appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 299 of 02/01/23.