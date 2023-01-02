Man dies after early morning road crash at Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge, near Newry
A man has passed away following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge, near Newry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.
The collision occurred shortly before 6.40am today.
The PSNI did not provide any other details about the man who lost his life.
The Old Dublin Road remains closed at this time as police enquiries continue and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
Detective Sergeant Green appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 299 of 02/01/23.
Figures released at the end of the year showed that 55 people lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads last year, five more than the previous 12 months. A total of 16 pedestrians were among those killed.