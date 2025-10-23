Man dies following fall during altercation in Co Armagh as two men have been interviewed as part of a manslaughter investigation

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 18:15 BST
Undated family handout photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Robert Paczkowski died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during an altercation in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Sundayplaceholder image
A man has died following a fall during an altercation in Co Armagh last weekend.

Police said 51-year-old Robert Paczkowski died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during the incident in Lurgan.

Two men have been interviewed as part of a manslaughter investigation.

“Police were called to the William Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday October 19 following reports a man who had been attempting to re-enter a bar had been pushed back by door staff and had subsequently fallen, striking his head on the pavement,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man received treatment from both staff and paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where sadly he passed away this afternoon, Thursday October 23.

“Two men have been interviewed by police as part of what is now a manslaughter investigation and a file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service in due course.”

