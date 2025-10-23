Undated family handout photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Robert Paczkowski died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during an altercation in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Sunday

A man has died following a fall during an altercation in Co Armagh last weekend.

Police said 51-year-old Robert Paczkowski died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during the incident in Lurgan.

Two men have been interviewed as part of a manslaughter investigation.

“Police were called to the William Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday October 19 following reports a man who had been attempting to re-enter a bar had been pushed back by door staff and had subsequently fallen, striking his head on the pavement,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man received treatment from both staff and paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where sadly he passed away this afternoon, Thursday October 23.