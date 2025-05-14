A 54-year-old man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland

A 54-year-old man has today (May 14) been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 7th March 2025 and extradition proceedings were completed today, (Wednesday, May 14), with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

He was subject to an investigation by the Department for Communities. He is sought to stand trial for a number of benefit fraud offences that occurred between 2010 and 2015. He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work with our partners in Northern Ireland to locate and return wanted persons.

“In this particular case, we worked closely with the Department for Communities to obtain an extradition warrant and have this man arrested and returned to NI.