Man extradited to Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for benefit fraud offences
The man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 7th March 2025 and extradition proceedings were completed today, (Wednesday, May 14), with his successful return to Northern Ireland.
He was subject to an investigation by the Department for Communities. He is sought to stand trial for a number of benefit fraud offences that occurred between 2010 and 2015. He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 14.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work with our partners in Northern Ireland to locate and return wanted persons.
“In this particular case, we worked closely with the Department for Communities to obtain an extradition warrant and have this man arrested and returned to NI.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring offenders before the courts.”