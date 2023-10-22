News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Man in his 70's tragically dies in Ballymoney house fire as Fire Service believes blaze was caused accidentally

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed a man in his 70's has died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning (October 21).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning at a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, and rescued two people in their 70's.

Despite the best efforts by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and firefighters, a man in his 70's tragically died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire was extinguished and crews left the incident in the town at 04:29am.

Most Popular
NIFRS has confirmed a man in his 70's has died following a house fire in BallymoneyNIFRS has confirmed a man in his 70's has died following a house fire in Ballymoney
NIFRS has confirmed a man in his 70's has died following a house fire in Ballymoney

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but NIFRS believe it was an accidental fire.

Alan O’Neill, Group Commander, of the Fire Service said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who has sadly died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceFire serviceColeraineNIFRS