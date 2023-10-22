The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed a man in his 70's has died following a house fire in Ballymoney yesterday morning (October 21).

Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning at a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, and rescued two people in their 70's.

Despite the best efforts by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and firefighters, a man in his 70's tragically died at the scene.

The fire was extinguished and crews left the incident in the town at 04:29am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but NIFRS believe it was an accidental fire.