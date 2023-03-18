Man is arrested over New IRA claim in relation to the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, see in Lurgan in January, remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The man was arrested in Londonderry on Saturday. It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in the city purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell's attempted murder. Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 have arrested a man in connection with the claim of responsibility following the attack. The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.