News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
1 hour ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
5 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
5 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
5 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
7 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Man is arrested over New IRA claim in relation to the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

A man has been arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:03 GMT- 1 min read
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, see in Lurgan in January, remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, see in Lurgan in January, remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, see in Lurgan in January, remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The man was arrested in Londonderry on Saturday. It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in the city purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell's attempted murder. Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

The detective remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 have arrested a man in connection with the claim of responsibility following the attack. The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"He was arrested this morning, Saturday March 18, following the search of a property in Derry/Londonderry. He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”