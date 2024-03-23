Man is removed from plane in London after verbal row with Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, seen speaking recently in the House of Commons debate on the 'humble address’ to the king about NI’s constitutional status, was the subject of verbal abuse while boarding a plane at Heathrow, according to a DUP source

Police have confirmed a passenger was removed from the flight on Wednesday evening following a "verbal altercation".

The DUP has declined to comment on the incident but a party source has confirmed Sir Jeffrey was the other passenger involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The source said a man had been verbally abusive towards the DUP leader.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At around 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 20, airline staff at Heathrow Airport made police aware of a verbal altercation involving two male passengers during boarding.

"One man was removed from the flight.

"There were no arrests."

Earlier this year, Sir Jeffrey told the Commons how he had been subjected to threats as he continued his negotiations with the UK Government over a deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP later confirmed the matter had been reported to the police.