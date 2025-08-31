Man suffers serious injuries after he is attacked by masked gang in Londonderry
Police are appealing for information about the assault which occurred at about midnight on Friday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had sustained serious injuries in the Waterloo Street area.
“Police attended and spoke with the man and a number of witnesses, who alleged that the man, aged in his 30s, had been set upon by a group of nine masked men, dressed in dark clothing.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where it was established that he had sustained severe facial and back injuries.”
Police have appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area either late on Friday, or in the early hours of Saturday, to contact them.
The spokesperson said: “We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage.
“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference 23 of August 30.”