Man suffers serious injuries after he is attacked by masked gang in Londonderry

Police attended the scene in the Waterloo Street area and spoke with the man

A man has suffered serious injuries after he was reportedly attacked by a group of nine masked men in Londonderry.

Police are appealing for information about the assault which occurred at about midnight on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had sustained serious injuries in the Waterloo Street area.

“Police attended and spoke with the man and a number of witnesses, who alleged that the man, aged in his 30s, had been set upon by a group of nine masked men, dressed in dark clothing.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where it was established that he had sustained severe facial and back injuries.”

Police have appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area either late on Friday, or in the early hours of Saturday, to contact them.

The spokesperson said: “We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage.