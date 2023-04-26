News you can trust since 1737
Man who died at Tobermore Concrete named locally as Colin Thomas

The man who died this morning at a workplace accident in Tobermore has been named locally as Colin Thomas.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 26th Apr 2023, 21:53 BST- 1 min read

He died while at work at paving materials supply factory Tobermore Concrete on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore after 1am.

A death notice posted by D Watters Funeral Services said Mr Thomas died “suddenly as a result of a tragic accident”.

Tobermore Concrete said: “Tobermore can confirm there has been a tragic accident in one of our factories. We are devastated to report that a colleague has lost his life.

Colin Thomas died in a workplace accident
Colin Thomas died in a workplace accident
“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Tobermore are offering counselling to support our staff.

“At Tobermore, the Health and Safety of our employees is our utmost priority. An investigation is currently under way aided by the relevant authorities. We won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

TUV’s Glenn Barr worked with Mr Thomas. He said: “I would like to place on record that the man who sadly lost his life in the work place accident in Tobermore was a colleague of mine and a gentleman.

"The whole community is in a state of shock at this horrific news. I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues.”

He is survived by his wife Karen.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, payable to D Watters, 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt, BT45 5PP.

Funeral details are to follow.

