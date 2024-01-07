Funeral details have been confirmed for a 72-year-old woman who died in a tragic accident outside her north Belfast home.

Marie McCord passed away on Tuesday (January 2) after being involved in an accident involving her own car and succumbed to her injuries despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Ms McCord was widely known for being one of Ireland's top international lawn bowlers and previously lived in South Africa before returning back to her native Northern Ireland.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday (January 11) at 3pm in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium for the Clanmill Housing Association employee, who had planned to retire in April.

Marie McCord, who sadly passed away at the age of 72

A funeral notice said: “She will be greatly missed by all those who met her and loved her.”

Ewarts Bowling Club in Belfast posted the following tribute on Facebook: "Ewarts Bowling Club were saddened to hear about the tragic sudden passing of Marie McCord who was a bowling member of our Club for many years and Past Lady President. Marie will be greatly missed by her friends and within the bowling community."

Cliftonville Bowling Club described Ms McCord as being "a wonderful woman who lit up the room and the green every time she entered it". They added that she will be "a big loss within the bowling community."

Irish Women’s Bowling Association (IWBA) chair Jennifer Dowds told the Irish News: “She was the life and soul of any party, always smiling and happy.”

PSNI officers attended the scene shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.