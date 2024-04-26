Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martyn’s Law, named in tribute to 29-year-old Martyn Hett who was one of 22 people killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017, would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have preventative plans against terror attacks.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people as well as himself when he detonated a bomb at the end of the concert at the arena.

Mr Hett’s mother Figen Murray OBE has long campaigned for the introduction of the law, which has yet to get beyond draft stage.

Alister Sutherland QPM, Deputy Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Julia Corkey, Chief Executive, ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, David Evans, International Chair and Founder of TiNYg, John Clifford, Department of Business and Trade, Figen Murray OBE, Mother of Martyn Hett and campaigner for Martyn’s Law, Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience, ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall

The scaling of the proposed law was discussed at length in ICC Belfast, with businesses with a capacity of 100 and above such as pubs, restaurants, stadiums, cinemas, theatres, and museums potentially required to introduce and maintain measures to mitigate threats including training staff on evacuation and lock-ins in the event of an attack. The law will also apply to organisers of public events hosting more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, businesses with a capacity of more than 800 people may have to develop detailed incident response plans and implement security measures such as intruder alarms and secure fencing. Companies that fail to comply could potentially face fines of up to £18m or five per cent of their worldwide revenue.

Key speakers included Ms Murray, along with Shaun Hipgrave, Director of Protect and Prepare at the Home Office, and Neil Marshall, National Counter Terrorism Manager at HMRC.

Also in attendance were major local venues including SSE Arena and The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, along with representatives from Belfast City Council, PSNI, NI Ambulance Service and Eventsec.

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive of BWUH Ltd. which operates Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall, and the Conference’s host venue ICC Belfast, said: “At ICC Belfast, our vision is to create a world-class stage where people make great things happen, and so we are humbled to have hosted and contributed to this important conference.

"The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack had a significant impact on our industry, it gave a much-needed focus on the tragic consequence of inadequate security measures at public venues. As a venue operator we stand united in advancing the Martyn’s Law legislation and pledge to do our utmost so that no more lives are lost due to preventable security vulnerabilities.”

Deputy Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Alistair Sutherland QPM, said this is an opportunity for businesses to make the communities they operate in safer.

