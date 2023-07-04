News you can trust since 1737
Mary Pat's Bar in Macosquin near Coleraine targeted in overnight arson attack

Police are investigating after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin, near Coleraine.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
PSNI are investigatingPSNI are investigating
The premises on Dunderg Road was targeted at around 2.15am this morning (Tuesday).

Two residents, a man and a woman, who were inside an adjoining house, managed to extinguish the fire at the front door prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “We are treating this attack as ‘arson endangering life’ as the occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home.

"We would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 111 04/07/23.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org