‘Mega Clinics’ making a real difference for long-waiting patients, says Health Minister Mike Nesbitt
‘Mega Clinics’ alleviate pressure across the system by targeting large groups of patients in a ‘one stop shop’ which involves surgical review and anaesthetic preoperative assessment in a single appointment.
Joint surgical and anaesthetic preoperative assessment Mega Clinics have been piloted across Belfast and Western Trust areas, bringing together surgical, anaesthetic, nursing and administrative teams to enable assessment of patients who have been waiting a long time for surgery.
In many cases, patients leave the clinic with a date for their procedure at one of the regional elective care centres within three months of assessment.
During a visit to one of the 'Mega Clinics', Minister Nesbitt said: “Reducing waiting times is a key area of focus for me and the development of Mega Clinics has made a significant contribution in supporting reduction of waiting lists. I was keen to have the opportunity to see first-hand the pivotal role that the Belfast City Hospital Mega Clinic is playing in this process.
“The fact that these clinics reduce on the day cancellations and lost theatre capacity is welcome news.
“I am very appreciative and supportive of the excellent work I have seen here today and want to thank all of the staff for their hard work and dedication and for playing their part in helping to transform our health service. I was pleased to be able to award them the Department’s Elective Care Management Team Recognition Award in September.
“The establishment of the Mega Clinic model across a number of specialities would have a direct impact on reducing the number of people waiting for procedures in NI. However, this requires recurrent funding, and I will continue to do all I can, in a very constrained financial environment, to ensure that we can expand successful and transformative projects like this.”
Dr Rosie Hogg, Consultant Anaesthetist in the Belfast Health & Social Care Trust added: “Clinics have been delivered in the Belfast and Western Trusts with patients awaiting surgery in specialities including Gynaecology, General Surgery and ENT benefitting from the service. We have had very positive feedback from patients and the multidisciplinary team and hope to develop this model further across the region.”
