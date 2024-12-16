Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has hailed a new initiative aimed at reducing surgical waiting lists by rapidly assessing long-waiting patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Mega Clinics’ alleviate pressure across the system by targeting large groups of patients in a ‘one stop shop’ which involves surgical review and anaesthetic preoperative assessment in a single appointment.

Joint surgical and anaesthetic preoperative assessment Mega Clinics have been piloted across Belfast and Western Trust areas, bringing together surgical, anaesthetic, nursing and administrative teams to enable assessment of patients who have been waiting a long time for surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many cases, patients leave the clinic with a date for their procedure at one of the regional elective care centres within three months of assessment.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt with Dr Rosie Hogg, Consultant Anaesthetist at BHSCT and Clinical Co-Chair of the Elective Care Centre Implementation Group for the Department of Health

During a visit to one of the 'Mega Clinics', Minister Nesbitt said: “Reducing waiting times is a key area of focus for me and the development of Mega Clinics has made a significant contribution in supporting reduction of waiting lists. I was keen to have the opportunity to see first-hand the pivotal role that the Belfast City Hospital Mega Clinic is playing in this process.

“The fact that these clinics reduce on the day cancellations and lost theatre capacity is welcome news.

“I am very appreciative and supportive of the excellent work I have seen here today and want to thank all of the staff for their hard work and dedication and for playing their part in helping to transform our health service. I was pleased to be able to award them the Department’s Elective Care Management Team Recognition Award in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The establishment of the Mega Clinic model across a number of specialities would have a direct impact on reducing the number of people waiting for procedures in NI. However, this requires recurrent funding, and I will continue to do all I can, in a very constrained financial environment, to ensure that we can expand successful and transformative projects like this.”