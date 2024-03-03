Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch made the decision to charged the two men to court, following a stop and search in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast on Friday March 1.

During this operation Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £500,000 were recovered from two vehicles.The men, aged 43 and 23, have been charged with offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in supply of a Class B drug.Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 4th March.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.