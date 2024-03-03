Men due in court after £500,000 of drugs are found in vehicle in Belfast
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch made the decision to charged the two men to court, following a stop and search in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast on Friday March 1.
During this operation Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £500,000 were recovered from two vehicles.The men, aged 43 and 23, have been charged with offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in supply of a Class B drug.Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 4th March.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.