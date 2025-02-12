The Cocktail Bar at Belfast’s famous Merchant Hotel

A Belfast hotel has launched a £1,000 cocktail which it described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”.

The pricey tipple at the Merchant Hotel has been described as a “masterpiece of Irish whiskey”.

The Belfast city centre hotel earned the Guinness Book of Records title for the world’s most expensive cocktail in 2007 with its £750 Mai Tai.

However, that was overtaken in 2013 by a cocktail which was sold for £8,583 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Merchant Hotel launched its new cocktail menu on Wednesday, including a collection crafted with rare whiskeys by Midleton, Macallan and Michter’s, which start at £785 and go up to £1,000.

The most expensive, the Midleton Foret de Troncais (£1,000), is described as “a masterpiece of Irish whiskey, aged in rare French Troncais oak casks and delivering elegant notes of honey, toasted almonds and delicate spice” served with Antica Formula and Dubonnet.

The menu, consisting of drinks which start from £14.99, was created by a team led by the Merchant Bar’s general manager, Aaron Dugan and cocktail bar manager Emily Doherty.

Mr Dugan said: “We are proud to bring our unique collaboration with three icons of whiskey to life with The Rare & Refined Collection.

“These exceptional drinks have been crafted to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences to be savoured. The lucky few that get to try these drinks will get to relish something truly special.

“And, for those that find the price tag too rich, we have also created an exceptional collection of 21 cocktails, inspired by timeless classics, but with a unique Merchant twist. Named according to their flavour profile, the menu has been designed to help customers match their preferred flavour profiles to their choices. There truly is something to suit every taste.”

The cocktail bar at The Merchant has been described as one of the most decorated in the UK and Ireland, and is the first and only bar in Northern Ireland to be awarded the coveted 2 Pin status by the Pinnacle Guide.