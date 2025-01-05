A tribute was paid at Windsor Park in memory of former Cliftonville and Linfield defender Michael Newberry, who died suddenly last week

A GoFundMe page has been organised to help support the family of Michael Newberry after the footballer's sudden death last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local football fraternity was left heartbroken after it was confirmed that the defender passed away on December 30, the date of his 27th birthday.

Michael, a former Newcastle United academy player, went on to play professionally in Iceland for Víkingur Ólafsvík and in Northern Ireland for Linfield and Cliftonville. He also represented Northern Ireland at U19 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising page was set-up by Shannon Hands, who says all the proceeds from the target of £6,500 will be given to Michael's family to help with funeral costs.

The post reads: "Michael was known for always having a smile on his face, making people laugh and being there for others.

"Understandably, this has come as a huge shock to family and friends and not something anyone was prepared for, or ever imagined.

"Michael leaves behind a loving family, Father Michael, Mother Maureen, siblings Adrian, Kayla and Matthew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have set up this fundraising page with the families permission to help them pay for funeral costs, and to ease some of the pressure whilst they navigate their grief at this sad time."

On Saturday, a minute's silence was held across football venues in Northern Ireland in respect of Michael, as well as former Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer who died on New Year's Eve.

Prior to his sad death, Michael was on the books at Cliftonville, who held a special pre-match memorial ceremony prior to their Irish Cup victory against Banbridge Rangers.

Across the city, Linfield organised their own tributes to Michael in recognition of his service at Windsor Park, where he lifted two Irish Premiership titles and an Irish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton acknowledged that it had been an emotional week for everyone involved at Solitude.

He said: "It's very difficult to sum up, but more importantly it is the Newberry family who we are thinking about at this stage.

"We want to show them what Michael meant to us and how much he was loved and cherished and how much we are all going to miss him.

"It was a matter of taking care of the game, which we did, but all we really wanted to do is to make the family aware of how much Michael meant to us all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after watching his side beat Wellington Rec in the Irish Cup, Linfield manager David Healy offered his condolences to Michael’s family.

"I said earlier in the week about the numbness that I felt, and we all felt, when the news came through,” he continued.

"You break that down and realise the family, those closest to him, how they were feeling, and it was incredibly tough.

"The least important thing was playing football and the results. We had to, and speaking to Michael's dad yesterday, he wanted us to go and smash it for his son.

"I don't think we quite smashed the performance but hopefully we made the family proud."