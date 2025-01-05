Michael Newberry, who sadly died suddenly last week

A heartbroken father and brother have thanked the people of Northern Ireland after tributes and a GoFundMe page was created in memory of Michael Newberry.

Twenty-seven-year-old Newberry, who played football for Linfield and Cliftonville, died suddenly last week.

Irish League grounds held a minute’s silence in memory of the defender on Saturday, with Linfield and Cliftonville holding their own special tributes.

Michael’s older brother Adrian and father Michael Snr said he and the family are thankful for the memories and support they have received over the last few days.

Cliftonville pay tribute to their player Michael Newberry before their Irish Cup game against Banbridge Town

A GoFundMe page, which has been created to aid with funeral costs, has almost reached the fundraising target of £6,500.

“I want to come over and thank the people of Northern Ireland for their kindness,” he said.

“He had a life in Newcastle but he also had a life in Northern Ireland, where he had people who he loved and vice versa.

“I want to go over there and meet his friends to get the stories of what he was like and the memories that they have.

Linfield paid tribute to Michael Newberry prior to their Irish Cup tie against Wellington Rec

“I'd like to go to a Linfield or Cliftonville match with his shirt on and try and get a little chat with the managers. I would love that to show my appreciation.

“It's taken us by a whirlwind but the support has been immense and overwhelming.”

Adrian said that his brother’s personality and generosity are just two of the characteristics he will remember the most.

“If you ever met him off the pitch, you would know he was a caring, compassionate man, who would go out of his way to help anybody,” he added.

“He would put himself out to help anyone and it was a selfless commitment. I just loved the bones of him.

“I've broken down multiple times. It will get better with time but we have to find a way of coping with it.

“As a family, we've got to remain strong and we are stronger together. It's about being united rather than divided.”

Michael Snr said his son’s willingness to make people laugh is a trait he will never forget.

He said: “There were so many times Michael had us crying with laughter. He was a real character who wanted to put smiles on faces.

“The tributes have comforted me so much and I feel it has really helped us to come to terms with what has happened.”

The fundraising page was set up by Shannon Hands, who said all the proceeds from the target of £6,500 will be given to Michael's family to help with funeral costs.

The post reads: “Michael was known for always having a smile on his face, making people laugh and being there for others.

“Understandably, this has come as a huge shock to family and friends and not something anyone was prepared for, or ever imagined.

“I have set up this fundraising page with the families permission to help them pay for funeral costs, and to ease some of the pressure whilst they navigate their grief at this sad time.”

Dad Michael said the fundraising initiative is appreciated by the family and an act of kindness that they “struggle to put into words”.

Prior to his sad death, Michael was on the books at Cliftonville, who held a special pre-match memorial ceremony prior to their Irish Cup victory against Banbridge Rangers.

Across the city, Linfield organised their own tributes to Michael in recognition of his service at Windsor Park, where he lifted two Irish Premiership titles and an Irish Cup.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton acknowledged that it had been an emotional week for everyone involved at Solitude.

He said: “It's very difficult to sum up, but more importantly it is the Newberry family who we are thinking about at this stage.

“We want to show them what Michael meant to us and how much he was loved and cherished and how much we are all going to miss him.

“It was a matter of taking care of the game, which we did, but all we really wanted to do is to make the family aware of how much Michael meant to us all.”

Speaking after watching his side beat Wellington Rec in the Irish Cup, Linfield manager David Healy offered his condolences to Michael’s family.

“I said earlier in the week about the numbness that I felt, and we all felt, when the news came through,” he continued.

“You break that down and realise the family, those closest to him, how they were feeling, and it was incredibly tough.