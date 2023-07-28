News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council once again launch school uniform scheme as Mayor believes initiative 'strengthens communities' during the cost-of-living crisis

A school uniform initiative has once again been set-up by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council throughout August to help families who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

With budgets already stretched across many homes, families in the council area can avail of good quality pre-worn school uniform ahead of the new academic year.

The school uniform scheme has accepted all good quality garments including trousers, coats, skirts, cardigans, blazers, shoes, jackets, trainers, jumpers, sports kits, polo shirts and dresses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initiative was initially piloted in 2019 and has continued ever since, alongside partners Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services (MEACAS) and supported by the Mid and East Antrim Poverty Action Group (MEAPAG).

Michele Campbell, Operations Director for Mid and East Antrim Community Advices Services and Catherine Black, Community Planning and Development Manager for MEABCMichele Campbell, Operations Director for Mid and East Antrim Community Advices Services and Catherine Black, Community Planning and Development Manager for MEABC
Michele Campbell, Operations Director for Mid and East Antrim Community Advices Services and Catherine Black, Community Planning and Development Manager for MEABC
Most Popular

With approximately 30,000 schoolchildren in the Borough, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “We’re delighted to be running this initiative once again. We have seen a fantastic number of school uniform items being donated throughout July.

“This scheme not only makes good financial sense, it also strengthens communities and reduces our impact on the environment.”

The scheme is open to all families who require school uniform items – there is no qualifying criteria, and a referral is not required to access the scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

School uniforms are free of charge and uniform items are subject to availability.

Collection points will open on Monday (July 31) but will be closed for the Bank Holiday on Monday, August 28.

Collection Points:

• Ballymena: The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm

• Larne: Unit 5, Murrayfield Shopping Centre, Larne, Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Carrickfergus: Education Room, Civic Centre, 11 Antrim Street, Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm

Related topics:Mayor