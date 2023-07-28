With budgets already stretched across many homes, families in the council area can avail of good quality pre-worn school uniform ahead of the new academic year.

The school uniform scheme has accepted all good quality garments including trousers, coats, skirts, cardigans, blazers, shoes, jackets, trainers, jumpers, sports kits, polo shirts and dresses.

The initiative was initially piloted in 2019 and has continued ever since, alongside partners Mid and East Antrim Community Advice Services (MEACAS) and supported by the Mid and East Antrim Poverty Action Group (MEAPAG).

Michele Campbell, Operations Director for Mid and East Antrim Community Advices Services and Catherine Black, Community Planning and Development Manager for MEABC

With approximately 30,000 schoolchildren in the Borough, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “We’re delighted to be running this initiative once again. We have seen a fantastic number of school uniform items being donated throughout July.

“This scheme not only makes good financial sense, it also strengthens communities and reduces our impact on the environment.”

The scheme is open to all families who require school uniform items – there is no qualifying criteria, and a referral is not required to access the scheme.

School uniforms are free of charge and uniform items are subject to availability.

Collection points will open on Monday (July 31) but will be closed for the Bank Holiday on Monday, August 28.

Collection Points:

• Ballymena: The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm

• Larne: Unit 5, Murrayfield Shopping Centre, Larne, Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm

