Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald

Providing direct financial support to businesses hit by the recent race-related violence in Ballymena is not the most appropriate way Stormont can respond to the disorder, the Economy minister has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhe Archibald made clear she was not planning to channel funding to the businesses caught up in the rioting as she was asked about the issue during Assembly question time.

DUP North Antrim MLA Paul Frew had questioned the minister about the Executive's response to the violence as he outlined the impact on some businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Frew said some restaurants were now unable to find chefs willing to work in the town as he highlighted that a number of workers had fled Ballymena.

Several businesses and homes were vandalised and set alight during last month's race-linked violence.

The disorder flared in response to an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl in the town. Two teenage boys were subsequently charged in relation to the incident. They used a Romanian interpreter when they appeared before a court.

There were several days of unrest in Ballymena while sporadic rioting also erupted in other parts of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Assembly questions, Mr Frew asked Ms Archibald to outline the engagement she has had with Stormont Executive colleagues on supporting the affected businesses in his constituency.

"Given the fact that we have seen Ballymena in particular in North Antrim in the press for all the wrong reasons given the violence, given that the footfall is down, given that some eateries can't get chefs now, given that the workers have had to flee and go home, what specific support can the minister give businesses in Ballymena affected?" he asked.

The minister branded the violence as "disgraceful and unacceptable".

She also highlighted that businesses affected by criminal damage may be eligible to claim under the Criminal Damage Compensation Scheme run by the Department of Justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms Archibald downplayed the prospect of economic support from her department as she insisted the most appropriate response was a cross-departmental approach to tackling racism.

"In order to prevent a repeat of the hatred and intolerance that we saw, we need to see political and civic leadership standing united for inclusion and respect," she said.

The minister added: "What we need to see is strong and clear leadership and to say that what has happened is wrong, and it does send a very bad message about not only Ballymena, but the north as a whole.

"And I think that what we also need to see is that civic leadership coming through. The idea of support coming through to support businesses I don't think is the most appropriate vehicle at this point in time. I think we need to see a cohesive and collective approach across departments as to how we address these challenges. I know that's something that we have discussed as an executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm also aware that the Department for Communities has provided a small amount of funding to Mid and East Antrim Council to take forward work with the Ballymena Business Improvement District to positively promote Ballymena town centre. And I think that that is something that will be useful.