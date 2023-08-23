Missing woman Claire Rock located by PSNI much to relief of friends and family
Claire Rock, 46, had been last seen in the Square area of Moy on Tuesday afternoon.
The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue were involved in the search today which included the River Blackwater.
Police announced tonight announced that she had been located.
A spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland would like to acknowledge the fantastic response from the public and the media, and thank you all for your help.”
One of her friends posted on Facebook that Claire had been found “alive and safe”.
Her daughter Danielle had also put out an appeal to her find her “beautiful mam”. She said her disappearance was “very out of character”.