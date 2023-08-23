News you can trust since 1737
Missing woman Claire Rock located by PSNI much to relief of friends and family

A major search operation took place in County Tyrone today for a missing woman who was later found, safe and well.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 20:13 BST
Claire, aged 46, has been located

Claire Rock, 46, had been last seen in the Square area of Moy on Tuesday afternoon.

The police, Sligo Coastguard helicopter and Lough Neagh Rescue were involved in the search today which included the River Blackwater.

Police announced tonight announced that she had been located.

A spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland would like to acknowledge the fantastic response from the public and the media, and thank you all for your help.”

One of her friends posted on Facebook that Claire had been found “alive and safe”.

Her daughter Danielle had also put out an appeal to her find her “beautiful mam”. She said her disappearance was “very out of character”.

