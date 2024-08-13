Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent MLA Claire Sudgen says she has written to the First and deputy First Minister about hosting a homecoming reception for Northern Ireland's medal winning athletes at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Athletes from the region picked up a record four gold medals thanks to swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan, rower Hannah Scott and gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

Furthermore, Team GB rower Rebecca Shorten won a silver medal, with Philip Doyle earning a bronze in rowing for Team Ireland.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott who won a gold medal in the women’s quadruple sculls event, will be honoured with a day of celebrations in her home town of Coleraine.

It is set to include a meet and greet at Bann Rowing Club as well as a parade through the town to the Town Hall for a private reception.

A post on Bann’s Facebook page read: "After a meet-and-greet with club members at the rowing club, Hannah will travel along Bridge Street at approx 3.30pm, through the town centre to the Town Hall for a private reception.

"We look forward to your support en route to the Town Hall to celebrate this historic occasion for Hannah, the club, Coleraine and Northern Ireland.”

Ms Sugden says Hannah’s achievements will have undoubtedly inspired others to follow in her footsteps.

"Hopefully many people will come out to congratulate Hannah on her fantastic achievement," she said.

"I've known Hannah and her family for a long time and what she has achieved is remarkable and I know it will inspire many other young people.

"It is fantastic that the town can produce world-class talent on the big stage and it's a good news story for Coleraine.

"I absolutely think Northern Ireland should host a homecoming reception for Northern Ireland's medal winning athletes as it was their best Olympics ever.

"As Hannah is in my constituency, as soon as she won the gold medal, I wrote to both the First and deputy First Minister asking for a reception for all the athletes to mark their achievements.

"I'm led to believe that this has been passed on to the Communities Minister and would welcome the announcement of a homecoming parade for all athletes from Team GB & NI and Team Ireland."

Meanwhile on Friday, Ards and North Down Borough Council will host festivities for two Olympic gold medallists from the area.

Some 10 athletes from the borough competed in Paris, including McClenaghan – who won gold in the men’s pommel horse event – and McMillan, who won gold as part of the Team GB men’s 4x200m relay team.

Ards and North Down mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “Friday evening’s event provides everyone with a great opportunity to show their support in person.

“We particularly hope local sports clubs will turn out, in their kits, as this will be a great visual reminder of the diverse range of sports enjoyed across our borough and maybe encourage more people to sign up to have a go.”