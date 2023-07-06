MLAs concerns that PSNI is in critical situation due to 'punishment budget'

Mr Clarke, who is his party’s lead Policing Board representative, said: “The crisis facing the policing budget in Northern Ireland is the direct result of underfunding by the Treasury over the last decade.

"Although the PSNI have worked tirelessly to keep a lid on many of the resulting pressures, this is no longer sustainable. The budget handed down by the Secretary of State will have an explosive and negative impact on operational policing in the coming months.

He added: “While police officer numbers are at their highest ever recorded level in England and Wales because of extra investment, headcount in the PSNI is now at the lowest level since the service was established.

The PSNI is facing a budget crisis

“The Government should accept that the funding formula for policing and other public services in Northern Ireland is failing our communities. For as long as we receive 3% of spending in England rather than budgets that are based on need, pressures on frontline services will continue to rise.”