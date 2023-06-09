Unite state that workers are to go on strike following the Department of Education’s inability to fund pay and grading business case due to ‘a punitive budget’ set by the Secretary of the State.

Results from the ballot revealed that 94% of workers voted for strike action.

As a result of what the union labelled as a ‘very poor pay increase for the 2021-22 year’, a notice has been lodged for seven days of strike action commencing from Thursday, June 15.

The strike will involve more than 700 workers which includes school bus drivers, escorts and maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors, school administrative staff, cleaners, building supervisors and ground maintenance staff.

The General Secretary of Unite the union, Sharon Graham, challenged the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, to provide the funding to redress the low pay of education workers.

She said: “Chris Heaton-Harris has set a completely inadequate budget for Northern Ireland’s public services.

“He has left education workers with no alternative but to strike to defend themselves.

“It is totally unacceptable that a pay and grading review will be denied to Unite the union members as a result of a punitive budget set by the Secretary of State.

“The Education Authority workers can be guaranteed the full support from Unite in their fight for decent wages and to safeguard education services in Northern Ireland.”

Kieran Ellison, lead Regional Officer for Unite in the Education Authority workforce, stated that members are ‘not going to accept more of the same’.

He said: “The fact that 94% of Education Authority workers voted for strike action confirms the strength of feeling within our membership. We are not going to accept more of the same.

“Unite has notified the employer of our intention to initiate seven days of strike action commencing Thursday, June 15 and continuing weekdays until Friday, June 23.

“Responsibility for the heavy impact that this strike will have resides squarely at the feet of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris who must now review his punitive budget and deliver for the Education Authority workforce.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority stated that ‘contingency measures’ are underway to minimise disruption.

The statement read: “The Education Authority (EA) has been notified by Unite the Union that members across the organisation plan to take part in further strike action from Thursday 15th June (commencing at 00:01) to Friday 23rd June 2023 (ending at 23.59) in relation to a trade dispute linked to the EA Pay & Grading Review.

“As a result of planned UNITE strike action, we are expecting some disruption, including to EA home to school transport (yellow bus) services and school meals services. The strike action is also likely to impact on the availability of some Classroom Assistants, particularly in Special Schools.