Philip Taylor was from the Newtownabbey area

A cyclist and a motorcyclist have died following separate road crashes in Northern Ireland.

Cyclist Paddy McDonald, 62, from the Castleblayney area across the Irish border in Co Monaghan, died following an incident which happened at about 2.20pm on Friday in the Middletown area of Co Armagh.

Just a few hours later, Philip Taylor, 56, from the Newtownabbey area, died after a collision on the Knockan Road in Broughshane, Co Antrim, at about 6.50pm.

Police have issued an appeal for information around both incidents.

Paddy McDonald, who tragically passed away last Friday. (Photo: rip.ie)

In relation to the first collision, Inspector Cherith Adair, from the collision investigation unit, said Mr McDonald was declared dead at the scene.

"Police received a report at around 2.20pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area," she said.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was 62-year-old Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area.

"The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted inquiries, but has since reopened."

In a social media post, Cycling Ulster paid the following tribute: "Paddy was a member of Emyvale Cycling Club.

"At this sad time Cycling Ulster wish to offer their condolences to Paddy’s family and to the wider Emyvale cycling community."

Emyvale Cycling Club postponed their official club spins as "a mark of respect" following Mr McDonald's tragic passing.

In relation to the second collision, Ms Adair said police received a report of a serious road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, in the Knockan Road area, shortly after 6.50pm.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services, and sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene," she said.

"He was 56-year-old Philip Taylor from the Newtownabbey area.

"The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened."

She added: "Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist us."

The PSNI can be contacted on 101, or reports can be made online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/