Most successful Olympic Games in Northern Ireland's history marked thanks to £100,000 fund
Distributed by Sport NI and made possible via the Department of Communities, each medallist chose a club or organisation close to their heart to receive an extra funding boost in order to buy new equipment to help expand opportunities to participate in sport.
Northern Ireland had their best-ever performance at the Games, with four golds, one silver and two bronze in swimming, rowing and gymnastics.
The Olympic Medallist Fund was split between the medallists with £20,000 for a gold medal, £10,000 for silver and £5,000 for bronze.
As such, gold and bronze medallist Daniel Wiffen (St Patrick’s Grammar School), gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan (Origin Gymnastics), golf medallist Hannah Scott (Bann Rowing Club), gold medallist Jack McMillan (Bangor Swimming Club), silver medallist Rebecca Shorten (Methodist College Belfast Rowing Club) and bronze medallist Philip Doyle (Belfast Boat Club) have each selected a club or organisation to benefit from a share of the fund.
Bangor Swimming Club will benefit from new poolside training and competition equipment, St Patrick's Grammar School expanded their in-school gym for pupils, Methodist College Belfast Rowing Club can offer an elite junior sculler the chance to compete at international level with a competition sized single scull boat, Bann Rowing Club will add carbon fibre single sculls and oars, and Belfast Boat Club purchased new fitness equipment and support seats to allow people with disabilities to participate in rowing.
Elsewhere, Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan chose Origin Gymnastics in his hometown of Newtownards to receive £20,000 which has gone towards new equipment to expand the opportunities for beginners in the sport.
Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “As Sports Minister it was a real privilege to cheer on our local athletes at last year’s Paris Olympics. The incredible success of Daniel Wiffen, Rhys McClenaghan, Hannah Scott, Jack Milligan, Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle put Northern Ireland on the global stage.
“For a small nation, our athletes consistently punch above their weight, thanks to their dedication and sacrifices, and the unwavering support of coaches, school staff, families, and support teams.
“Through the Olympic Medallist Fund, these sporting heroes can give back to their communities and sports, creating pathways for greater participation and inspiring our future medallists. This also aligns with the goal of Active Living – Sport and Physical Activity Strategy for Northern Ireland to have ‘More People More Active More Often’.
“It’s been inspiring to see the impact of this funding at Rhys McClenaghan’s Origin Gymnastics facility, which I’m confident will nurture our next future champion.”
Sport NI Interim CEO Richard Archibald added: “The six clubs and organisations chosen by our medallists were instrumental in their journey to the podium in Paris. With their support, equipment, time and expertise, they grew a love of sport within each of these athletes which turned into an Olympic medal years later.
“Our Paris medallists are an inspiration to young people within their communities and thanks to the Olympic Medallist Fund these organisations can now support other young people to achieve their potential in sport and hopefully follow in these medallists’ footsteps.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.