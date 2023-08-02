Marcus Christie undertook the challenge of climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales: Ben Nevis (1,344m), Scafell Pike (978m) and Snowdon (1,085m) within 24 hours.

In a remarkable feat of perseverance, Marcus managed to safely complete the challenge in 21 hours and 7 minutes.

Marcus raised an impressive total of £20,858 for Air Ambulance NI, funds that are likely to help the next six patients of the air ambulance service.

Marcus Christie who climbed the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI in memory of his mum, Joan Christie CVO OBE

The service is needed on average twice every day to those who are critically ill or injured.

Marcus said: “I am thrilled and relieved to have completed the 24 hour 3 Peak Challenge and to complete it in a time of 21 hours seven minutes was beyond my wildest expectations!

"It was definitely the hardest challenge I have ever attempted – physically, mentally and emotionally. I have a memory of standing at McDonalds in Chester services at 3.00am on the Sunday morning trying to eat chicken nuggets with a tin of Red Bull while falling asleep standing up; I am sure it was a sight to behold!

"My mum hated exercise but was extremely charitable, so I hope she would have been proud, and I am delighted to have raised so much for this fantastic charity; a charity we all hope we never need.”

Ian Crowe, Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry and Trustee of Air Ambulance NI, remembered Joan by saying: “I remember Joan very fondly, a wonderful lady who worked tirelessly in her many significant roles including Co. Antrim Lord Lieutenant, private secretary to several secretaries of state, work for Northern Ireland Civil Service, and contributions to our education and charity sector.

"She contributed to our community so much and in many ways; our thoughts are with Joan’s family and we wish them strength in their grief.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity added: “It’s not widely known that air ambulance is a charity, and to sustain the HEMS service requires £6850 per day in fundraising.