Natalie McNally to be remembered with stone at Everton's new ground

A personalised stone dedicated to remember the life of Natalie McNally will be laid at Everton FC's new ground.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:45 BST- 1 min read

The news was confirmed by Natalie's brother, Niall, who wrote that he 'can't wait for it to be built and see it' on his Twitter page.

Natalie, 32, who was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18, was a massive Everton fan.

The granite stones will line ‘Everton Way’ - a major feature at the site of the Toffees' new waterfront stadium - which is due to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.

A stone is to be built at Everton's new stadium in memory of Natalie McNally.
The McNally family were invited guests to Goodison Park as Sean Dyche's side beat Brentford 1-0 earlier this month.

The Club also paid tribute to Natalie by displaying a photo of Natalie standing with father Noel inside the stadium before the game against Southampton in January this year.

Stephen McCullagh, 33, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, remains in custody after being charged with the murder of Ms McNally

He has denied murdering his then partner, who was 15 weeks pregnant with his child.

Earlier this month, McCullagh's application for bail at Belfast High Court was refused.

The case was briefly mentioned at Craigavon Magistrates' Court last Friday.

A prosecutor asked for a further four weeks, saying the prosecution file "will not be due for some time".

Pressed by District Judge Bernie Kelly to provide a date for when the file will be ready, the prosecutor said: "It will probably be some months away."

