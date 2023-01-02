Nationalist parties tributes to former pope not as forthcoming as those to the Queen

His death occurred on the morning of New Year’s Eve with King Charles and Irish President Michael D Higgins among those paying tribute.

In terms of political parties in Northern Ireland there was near silence following the former pope’s death with only Aontu posting a picture of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on New Year Day with the message ‘Rest in Peace’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Letter asked the main nationalist parties this morning if there had been an oversight during the quiet period over new year or whether they had simply chosen not to comment.

In this image released on Monday by the Vatican Media news service, the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lied out in state inside St Peter's Basilica. Vatican Media via AP

Sinn Fein replied with a statement from Michelle O’Neill around midday which was also sent to the rest of the media in Northern Ireland. As yet they have not posted anything on social media about the former pope.

SDLP did not respond and across their social media platforms, and their leader Colum Eastwood’s accounts, there was no mention of the former pope’s passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sinn Fein and SDLP paid warm tributes to the Queen following her death last September.

Ms O’Neill said of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: “All those from across our society of a Catholic faith will be saddened by the news that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has sadly passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As noted by the Archbishop of Armagh, Reverend Dr Eamonn Martin, Pope Benedict had a steadfast interest in Ireland, and our peace process.

“His very significant contribution to theological and academic work, and his thought leadership over many years are widely regarded by both supporters and critics alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Archbishop Eamonn Martin, Holy See representative to Ireland, Reverend Monsignor Julien Kabore, Pope Francis and all members of the Catholic faith here in Ireland, and across the world.”

King Charles praised former Pope Benedict XVI's “constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people” after his death aged 95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leaders of Northern Ireland’s main Protestant churches also voiced their sympathies following the death of former pope.

Benedict became the second pontiff in history to visit the UK in 2010 when he met the Queen and made a historic address at Westminster Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the first pope in 600 years to resign due to ill health and was replaced by Francis in 2013.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica as thousands of people file by to pay tribute to the pontiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian security officials had said at least 25,000-30,000 people would come today but by mid-afternoon, around six hours after the basilica’s doors opened to the public, Vatican police estimated that about 40,000 people had filed by the body.

Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis at St Peter’s Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad