Dr Nick Baker-Horne, Marine Conservation Manager with Ulster Wildlife, welcomes the new native oyster nursery at Carrickfergus Marina which will help support the recovery of Belfast Lough’s small but endangered native oyster population

The return of native oysters to Carrickfergus Marina has been hailed as "a significant step forward" to bring this endangered species back from the brink of extinction.

Over 900 mature native oysters (Ostrea edulis) have been suspended in 30 purpose-built cages over the edges of Carrickfergus Marina’s pontoons to help revive the species.

Led by local nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the restoration initiative could see up to 900 million oyster larvae released into surrounding waters every year. In addition to supporting the expansion of wild populations, the oysters will help boost biodiversity and improve water quality by filtering pollutants.

Funded by DAERA, the new nursery forms part of a network of native oyster nurseries in Belfast Lough, including Bangor Marina, Belfast Harbour, and Glenarm.

Dr Nick Baker-Horne, Marine Conservation Manager with Ulster Wildlife, highlighted the project’s importance: “This is a significant step forward in helping to restore one of our most valuable native species. A growing native oyster population will have far-reaching benefits for the wider marine environment. These small but mighty creatures create vital habitat for juvenile fish as their larvae settle on the seabed and dramatically improve water quality - one oyster can filter a bathtub of water per day.”