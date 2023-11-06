New commemorative coin celebrating the King's 75th birthday has been unveiled by the Royal Mint

​A new commemorative coin celebrating the King's 75th birthday and paying tribute to his passion for the natural world has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

To mark the occasion, the Mint is looking for 75 people turning 75 years old this year, to give them a special £5 coin, in honour of the King's birthday.

To honour the King's lifelong commitment to sustainability, a special birthday coin has also been made from a blend of silver recovered from industrial and medical x-ray films.

Those celebrating their 75th birthday in 2023 can submit their name and contact details via the Royal Mint to be in with a chance of receiving an uncirculated £5 commemorative coin.

The winners will be drawn at random and asked to provide photographic evidence of age.

They will be contacted via email from early next month.

The King's 75th birthday is on November 14.

The special £5 coin marking the occasion has been designed by Daniel Thorne at the Royal Mint and pays tribute to Charles's passions and interests.

The commemorative coin features the King's royal cypher and the number 75 at the centre of the design and is framed within oak leaves and delphiniums.

The oak leaves represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, while the King's favourite garden flower, the delphinium, reflects his love of nature, the Royal Mint said.

Modelled as a stone-cut effect to represent the King's support of the crafts, the 75 was drawn by hand.

Several insects, such as the ladybird and a dragonfly, feature as part of the coin design.

The words: ‘Restoring harmony with nature’ appear as the edge inscription around the precious metal edition of the coin, which are extracts from a speech by Charles to open Climate Week, September 2020.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “For the King's 75th birthday, the Royal Mint have developed a design which pays tribute to His Majesty's passion for the natural world and commitment to conservation.