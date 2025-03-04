New interim chief executive 'brings exceptional leadership experience' to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust
He will take up the post on 1 April 2025 replacing Acting Chief Executive Colm McCafferty.
Mr Spoerry has worked for the English NHS and associated commercial organisations since 1985, and is currently the interim chief executive of a small healthcare charity that serves the UK and Ireland.
Eileen Mullan, Chair of the Southern Trust welcomed Mr Spoerry: “We are delighted that Steve will be joining the Southern Health and Social Care Trust team.
"He brings exceptional leadership experience having held numerous senior positions within the NHS including several chief executive roles. This level of expertise will be invaluable in helping us to address current issues as well as driving much needed reform.
"I am confident that under Steve’s direction we can build on our strengths and successes and further enhance the services we provide to our population”.
On taking up the position, Mr Spoerry stated: “I’m honoured to have been appointed to this role and I look forward to working with staff, patients, service users and partners at this challenging but exciting time for health and social care.
“I’ve already been hugely impressed by the work taking place in the Trust. It’s clear that dedicated staff teams take great pride in providing the highest standards of care to their patients and service users.
"I plan to build on this culture of quality and safety as we implement the Trust’s new vision and strategy. We will also always be mindful of our duty to deliver value for money”.
