Confirmed by the Irish FA on Friday to a role that had been vacant since Kenny Shiels’ departure in January, Australian-born Oxtoby has been commentating in her homeland ahead of getting to work with the Northern Ireland women’s national team.

The 41-year-old comes with a successful pedigree - having helped Chelsea Women record two consecutive league and cup doubles as assistant manager to Emma Hayes and also has previous international experience, coaching England’s youth teams and serving as Scotland’s assistant in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxtoby will have soaked up the elite tournament experience in Australia, watching on from close quarters as the world’s best competed on the biggest stage, and the former Bristol City boss is hoping to use those lessons to help push the women’s game to a new level in Northern Ireland.

England look dejected after the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney. PIC: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

“I’m really excited to be part of the next stage of international women’s football in this football-loving country,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this exciting and talented team to help us achieve our potential.

“I will be giving everything to help develop the Northern Ireland team and ensure women’s and girls' football continues to grow and succeed on an international stage."

Oxtoby will be hoping to build on the progress already made by the senior squad, who qualified for last summer’s European Championships in England. And she already has the backing of many local fans on social media following her appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user claimed the arrival of Oxtoby showed “ambition” from the Irish FA while another said acquiring a coach from a powerhouse like Premier League giants Chelsea was “quite a coup”.

Another positive sign for Northern Ireland fans about the calibre of coach arriving is the sadness expressed by Chelsea fans upon her departure from the London-based club.