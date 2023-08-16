News you can trust since 1737
New pregablin variant linked with three drug deaths in Londonderry last weekend as Public Health Agency issues substance misuse warning

Police in Londonderry are looking for the new variant of pregablin which they believe are behind the deaths and health scares in the city and district last weekend.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 18:38 BST

It comes after a court in Londonderry was told earlier this week that there were three drug-related deaths and five cardiac arrests in the north west at the weekend.

The Public Health Agency said it has received information from partners in the Derry City and Strabane area of three potential drug-related fatalities where it is suspected that pregabalin and polydrug use occurred.

Pregabalin is a drug normally prescribed to treat anxiety, epilepsy and pain, and circulates on the illegal black market as ‘Bud’.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has received information from partners in the Derry City and Strabane area of three potential drug-related fatalities where it is suspected that pregabalin and polydrug use occurredThe Public Health Agency (PHA) has received information from partners in the Derry City and Strabane area of three potential drug-related fatalities where it is suspected that pregabalin and polydrug use occurred
It was upgraded to a class C drug in Northern Ireland in 2019, which made it illegal to have the drugs without a prescription or supply or sell them to others.

The PHA has strongly recommended against taking anything unless it has been prescribed by a medical professional and in accordance with a prescription.

"There have been a number of deaths in the Derry and Strabane area and those deaths have been suspected to involve pregabalin and other substance use," Kevin Bailey from the PHA told UTV.

"Drug use in general worries me across Northern Ireland. Unfortunately, we are seeing people right across the life course, right across the age span, who are engaging in harmful or hazardous alcohol and drug use.

"Some of that is happening behind closed doors and some of it is out on our streets."