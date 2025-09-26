NI Water reveal emergency repair work to Dublin Road sewer as traffic delays are expected
The works, deemed essential, will result in lane closures at Bruce Street, affecting the stretch between Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road. As part of traffic management measures, a no-left-turn restriction will be in place onto Bedford Street, with diversions via Dublin Road, Donegall Pass, Ormeau Road, and Ormeau Avenue.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes during the disruption.
A recent inspection of the area’s combined foul and storm sewer revealed that urgent repairs are necessary to maintain service to nearby properties. NI Water has confirmed that additional work will also be carried out on the supporting carriageway.
In a statement, an NI Water spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this road closure will cause. However, these emergency repair works are essential and urgent. They need to be carried out immediately and a full road closure is required to allow that work to start straight away.
"Unfortunately, the ground conditions mean it is too dangerous for traffic to pass the works. The safety of road users, our teams and the protection of our assets is paramount. This is a major thoroughfare, therefore the road closure is necessary to allow NI Water to complete the emergency repair safely. Please be assured that our team is working as fast as possible to complete this emergency repair work.”
NI Water thanked the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works.