NI Water warns people to stay away from frozen reservoirs and dams after three boys die in Solihull tragedy

It follows the tragic incident in Solihull where three children lost their lives after falling through ice on a frozen lake.

Iced-over reservoirs and dams can be a dangerous attraction, particularly for children, NI Water said.

Maynard Cousley, NI Water’s Senior Water Supply Manager said: “The tragic incident over the weekend where three children died after falling through ice on a frozen lake is a sobering reminder of the dangers of water. People, particularly children, assume the ice is thick enough to play on and it is tempting to step onto it.

A frozen over Spelga Dam. Photo by Aaron Sherry

“However, ice can be thin in places and as we draw off water for production, the water level will drop away from the ice layer. This combination heightens the risk of someone falling through the ice into the freezing water. If this happened, there is a very real risk of someone drowning.

“NI Water needs the help and support of the whole community to assist us in maintaining public safety and please ensure children are warned about the dangers of playing on ice.”

The dangers of water include very cold temperatures, powerful currents from hidden outlet pipes, and underwater hazards like weeds and plants that can entangle a person.

Families affected by the tragedy in Solihull are “absolutely devastated”, Superintendent Richard Harris of West Midlands Police said.

SOLIHULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Emergency workers continue the search for further victims after a number of children fell through ice on a lake, on December 12, 2022 at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull, England. Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling through an icy lake here last night. The search continued for more potential victims, following reports more children were present on the ice at the time of the incident. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull yesterday afternoon. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Harris told reporters: “This time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy.

“But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.

“And obviously we’re abiding by their requests at the moment as to how much information that the families want us to to make available to the media so we’re doing everything we possibly can to support them.”

One officer was treated for hypothermia after trying to punch through ice in an effort to rescue children from the lake, police said.

Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told reporters: “Police officers did go into into the water.

“They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist-deep.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer as a result of that had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”

Superintendent Harris said there are a number of witnesses officers still want to speak to and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

