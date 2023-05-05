News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
45 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
4 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Nine members of Farmers' Choir to sing for the King during coronation concert

A Portglenone man has admitted he is 'looking forward' to participating at the King's coronation concert on Sunday night.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 5th May 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read

Mervyn Kelson, 70, from the County Antrim village, is a member of the Farmers’ Choir who have been selected to form part of the Coronation Choir, which will perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

It will be made up of 300 singers altogether, representing singing groups who are passionate about bringing people together through the power of song and music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking from Belfast International Airport, Mervyn told the News Letter that he's been told 'he can sing a bit' as he prepares to hit all the right notes in front of the world.

Mervyn Kelson, who will sing for the King at the coronation concert on Sunday nightMervyn Kelson, who will sing for the King at the coronation concert on Sunday night
Mervyn Kelson, who will sing for the King at the coronation concert on Sunday night
Most Popular

"I joined the Farmers' choir about nine months ago," he said.

"I'm 70 years of age now and I've always sung in church and I've been told I can sing a bit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I really enjoy the singing and I'm looking forward to participating in this concert for King Charles for his coronation along with 300 others from all different sections of the British community."

A total of nine members from the Farmers' Choir will be heading over, with the group being formed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in 2018 to address rural isolation and offer a new way for people to meet and socialise together.

Yvonne Carson, Health and Wellbeing Manager in the Northern Trust, commented:

“The Farmers’ Choir has been a very successful initiative for us, and to have this opportunity to be a part of the Coronation Choir is a huge achievement for everyone involved."