Mervyn Kelson, 70, from the County Antrim village, is a member of the Farmers’ Choir who have been selected to form part of the Coronation Choir, which will perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

It will be made up of 300 singers altogether, representing singing groups who are passionate about bringing people together through the power of song and music.

Speaking from Belfast International Airport, Mervyn told the News Letter that he's been told 'he can sing a bit' as he prepares to hit all the right notes in front of the world.

Mervyn Kelson, who will sing for the King at the coronation concert on Sunday night

"I joined the Farmers' choir about nine months ago," he said.

"I'm 70 years of age now and I've always sung in church and I've been told I can sing a bit.

"I really enjoy the singing and I'm looking forward to participating in this concert for King Charles for his coronation along with 300 others from all different sections of the British community."

A total of nine members from the Farmers' Choir will be heading over, with the group being formed by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in 2018 to address rural isolation and offer a new way for people to meet and socialise together.

Yvonne Carson, Health and Wellbeing Manager in the Northern Trust, commented: