'No comment' as administrators for Harland and Wolff refuse to confirm or deny Spanish interest in buying the company
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sunday Telegraph has reported that the business - including its three other shipyards - could be purchased by Navantia by the end of November after ‘exclusive talks’ between the parties.
Administrators were appointed by Harland and Wolff late last month, which marked the second time the business has been placed in administration in five years.
The company said between 50-60 immediate redundancies were expected but added that staff employed at its four shipyards are not affected.
When asked by the News Letter if a deal by Navantia was true, a spokesperson for Teneo Financial Advisory – who have been appointed as administrators – simply replied: “A no comment from us.”
Harland and Wolff, which famously built the Titanic, has four shipyards – one in Belfast, two in Scotland (Methil on the Firth of Forth and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis) and one in England (Appledore in north Devon).
The company is part of a consortium that landed a major contract to build new fleet solid support ships for the Royal Navy.
Navantia is the main contractor for that project, with Harland and Wolff acting as subcontractors.
Harland and Wolff had applied for a £200 million loan guarantee from the Government as part of efforts to restructure its finances.
However, the Government decided in August not to act as a guarantor on the lending – while also ruling out direct funding to maintain the company’s liquidity.
The News Letter have asked Navantia for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.