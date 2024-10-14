Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The administrators appointed for Belfast shipbuilder Harland and Wolff have made "no comment" on speculation that the company could be bought over by Spain’s state-owned firm Navantia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Telegraph has reported that the business - including its three other shipyards - could be purchased by Navantia by the end of November after ‘exclusive talks’ between the parties.

Administrators were appointed by Harland and Wolff late last month, which marked the second time the business has been placed in administration in five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said between 50-60 immediate redundancies were expected but added that staff employed at its four shipyards are not affected.

The Sunday Telegraph has reported that Spanish firm Navantia are in 'exclusive negotiations' to buy Harland and Wolff

When asked by the News Letter if a deal by Navantia was true, a spokesperson for Teneo Financial Advisory – who have been appointed as administrators – simply replied: “A no comment from us.”

Harland and Wolff, which famously built the Titanic, has four shipyards – one in Belfast, two in Scotland (Methil on the Firth of Forth and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis) and one in England (Appledore in north Devon).

The company is part of a consortium that landed a major contract to build new fleet solid support ships for the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Navantia is the main contractor for that project, with Harland and Wolff acting as subcontractors.

Harland and Wolff had applied for a £200 million loan guarantee from the Government as part of efforts to restructure its finances.

However, the Government decided in August not to act as a guarantor on the lending – while also ruling out direct funding to maintain the company’s liquidity.