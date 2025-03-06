There have been four confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the region so far

High compliance with bio-security measures introduced to combat bird flu in Northern Ireland is helping to limit further spread of the disease, MLAs have heard.

Thousands of birds have been culled and sanitation actions have been carried out at the affected premises in Magherafelt in Co Londonderry and Cookstown, Pomeroy and Stewartstown in Co Tyrone.

All owned flocks in Northern Ireland, whether commercial, captive or backyard hobby birds, were placed under a housing order in February to try to prevent the disease spreading.

Officials from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) gave evidence to the Assembly Agriculture committee on Thursday to update them on the issue.

Jim Blee, from the animal health and welfare policy division, told members: "Across Northern Ireland, as of today, there have been four confirmed cases of high path AIH5N1 on premises in Northern Ireland."

Mr Blee was asked about compliance with the bio-security measures.

He said no significant breaches had been identified or reported.

"I don't think we would have any concerns about that at this juncture," he said.

The official added: "The poultry industry in general in Northern Ireland are excellent, you know, they are second to none in respect of the approaches that are taken in respect of biosecurity."