No concerns about compliance with bird flu bio-security measures, MLAs told
There have been four confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the region so far, all in relatively close proximity to each other.
Thousands of birds have been culled and sanitation actions have been carried out at the affected premises in Magherafelt in Co Londonderry and Cookstown, Pomeroy and Stewartstown in Co Tyrone.
All owned flocks in Northern Ireland, whether commercial, captive or backyard hobby birds, were placed under a housing order in February to try to prevent the disease spreading.
Officials from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) gave evidence to the Assembly Agriculture committee on Thursday to update them on the issue.
Jim Blee, from the animal health and welfare policy division, told members: "Across Northern Ireland, as of today, there have been four confirmed cases of high path AIH5N1 on premises in Northern Ireland."
Mr Blee was asked about compliance with the bio-security measures.
He said no significant breaches had been identified or reported.
"I don't think we would have any concerns about that at this juncture," he said.
The official added: "The poultry industry in general in Northern Ireland are excellent, you know, they are second to none in respect of the approaches that are taken in respect of biosecurity."
He continued: "Given the infection pressure that's being experienced across these islands and across Europe in recent years, they've kept this virus out for three years now."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.