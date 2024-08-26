No Monday blues at the Ould Lammas Fair as thousands descend on Ballycastle to enjoy the Bank Holiday
Monday and Tuesday are traditionally the busiest two days of the annual event as attendees enjoy street trading, bargaining, traditional music, dancing, horse trading, amusements, artisan markets and much more.
Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market stalls and traders were located at the seafront, offering an array of fresh takeaway food, local produce, tasty treats to ensure members of the public were well fed and watered, as well as handmade arts and crafts.
There was also live music on the seafront, as well as amusements and other activities such as a falconry display and fun with drums.
DUP councillor John McAuley, who was at the Lammas Fair on Saturday and Monday, outlined the large number of people at the four-day event.
He said: “Anyone I have spoken to over the last couple of days said they have enjoyed meeting up people they would probably only see at the Lammas Fair.
"I was down early on Monday and the crowd was large then and it was only getting bigger. I heard there could be 100,000 people over the Monday and Tuesday, with a large number of spectators also at the fireworks on Saturday night.
"The North Coast and Glens Artisan markets are certainly pulling in a good crowd along the seafront and that’s been a real positive.
"The organisers of the Fair and the Causeway Coast and Glens Council event staff deserve credit as it’s well laid out.”
The fair has been running for nearly 400 years - dating back to the 17th century - and this year's event got underway on Saturday with live music on the seafront from The Groovesmen followed by a major firework display.
There was even a chance to see a dog agility display for the very first time on Ballycastle Beach.
Sunday's highlights included sandcastle building, a kite crew display and live music in the Diamond area of the town.
The fair concludes on Tuesday as members of the public aim to bag themselves a bargain and have an enjoyable day on the north coast.
