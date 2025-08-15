Unlit Bonfire in Meenan Square, in the bogside area of Derry City, Co. Londonderry, with flags with images of the King Charles III, Union flags, poppy wreaths, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli flags, loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), and parachute regiment flag. The bonfire is traditionally torched on August 15 to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven

There is no place for the burning of flags or emblems in Londonderry, Northern Ireland’s First Minister said, ahead of the lighting of controversial nationalist bonfires.

Michelle O’Neill said the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland want a “better future for their children and grandchildren, free from sectarianism and hate”.

Her comments, on social media, came ahead of the burning of two bonfires in the Bogside and Creggan areas of Londonderry on Friday.

The towering pyres were adorned with Union flags, Israel flags, poppy wreaths and other emblems.

At the Meenan Square bonfire in the Bogside, organisers also placed a Parachute Regiment flag, as well as flags with the images of the King and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Crowds began to gather as Friday evening progressed, ahead of the expected ignition at about 11pm.

Bonfires are traditionally lit in some nationalist areas of Londonderry in August, historically associated with the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial during the Troubles and other significant events.

It follows the lighting of hundreds of bonfires during festivities in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland in July, which also saw the burning of flags, symbols and effigies.

Ms O’Neill, who is the leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland’s Executive, said: “There is no place for illegal, unregulated bonfires or the burning of flags and emblems, whether that’s today in Derry or what we witnessed across the North in July.”

She added: “Derry is a city undergoing significant transformation, with the largest investment in its history agreed, totalling £300m.

“This investment will create new jobs, transform community facilities, build more homes, support local businesses and deliver the expansion of Magee University.

“Derry is moving forward. Our island is moving forward. And I will continue to do everything I can to keep us moving forward to a future where every person and every community can thrive free from sectarianism.”

Those behind the bonfires were condemned by Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson, who called for regulation to “end these hateful displays”.

Those behind the bonfires were condemned by Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson, who called for regulation to "end these hateful displays".