Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean announces cancer diagnosis
Mageean, from Portaferry in Co Down, won gold in the 1500 metres at last year’s European Championships.
She announced the diagnosis on Friday.
In a post on Instagram, Mageean, 33, said: “To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer.
“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.
“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time.
“I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together. Your understanding means more than I can say.
“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”
