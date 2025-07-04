Northern Ireland athlete Ciara Mageean announces cancer diagnosis

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 4th Jul 2025, 20:55 BST
Ciara Mageeanplaceholder image
Ciara Mageean
Running star Ciara Mageean has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mageean, from Portaferry in Co Down, won gold in the 1500 metres at last year’s European Championships.

She announced the diagnosis on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Mageean, 33, said: “To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.

“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time.

“I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together. Your understanding means more than I can say.

“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandPortaferryInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice