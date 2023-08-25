News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland doctor Sean McMahon will be buried two days after he was due to get married

The young doctor from Co Armagh who died suddenly after taking ill in a leisure centre close to the hospital where he worked will be laid to rest on Sunday.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:47 BST

Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married today (Friday), had been at the Health and Wellbeing Suite of South Lakes Leisure Centre when he collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Staff at the centre rushed to the aid of the 31-year-old, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. He sadly passed away at hospital a short time later.

Fellow doctor Fearghal O'Brien said: “Sorry to hear about Sean’s passing. He was such a lovely guy and an absolute pleasure to work with. He will be very sorely missed by many. Thinking of his fiancé, family and friends.

Dr Sean McMahon fell ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon and later diedDr Sean McMahon fell ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon and later died
Former teacher Gerald Savage commented: “As year tutor of his year group I have fond memories of Sean as a pupil of the Abbey Grammar. A young man with a cheerful disposition. A member of a very tight infamous group of school friends from the heart of South Armagh at that time.

"We were very proud of Sean and his achievements. RIP Sean. To Charles, Frances and the entire family circle my heartfelt condolences.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dr Sean McMahon and his loving fiancée.

"Dr McMahon who worked as an anaesthetist in Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married today (Friday) died suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital after collapsing and becoming unresponsive at the South Lakes Leisure Centre.

“I would commend the staff at the leisure centre for their swift action and all those who made every effort to help in this tragic situation.”

Dr McMahon, from Cullyhanna, will repose at the family home until 10.30am on Sunday when he will be taken to St Patrick’s Church, Cullyhanna for 11.30am requiem mass, followed by burial in the ad

In his funeral notice he is listed as the “treasured son of Charles and Frances, loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen, Seárlait and Sarah-Louise”.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers if desired, care of Murray's Funeral Services, to acute services across the Southern Health and Social Care Trust where Sean devoted his career.

